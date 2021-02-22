California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of First Hawaiian worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,037,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,955,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.49 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

