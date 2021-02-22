California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of New Relic worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 826.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,894 shares of company stock worth $4,235,425. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

