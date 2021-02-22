California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Cabot worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

