California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of SVMK worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVMK by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,769 shares of company stock valued at $15,158,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

