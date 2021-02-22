California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Avista worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Avista by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Avista by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Avista by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avista by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

