California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,920 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Magnite worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,387.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $350,561.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $7,573,595. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

