Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

