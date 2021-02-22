Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 8.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $24.69. 3,536,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,252,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

