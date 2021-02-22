Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Cambium Networks traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 3432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,510,200 shares of company stock valued at $66,752,334. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

