Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Trading Up 0.5%

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.39. 3,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000.

