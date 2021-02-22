Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) Shares Down 0.4%

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

