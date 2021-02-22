Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 14,262 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,337 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 175,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 87,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $28.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.