Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,503 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

