Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $418.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.94 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

