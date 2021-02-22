Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in United States Steel by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

