Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,333 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

