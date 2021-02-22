Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,759 Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

