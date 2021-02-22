Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 161.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 0.8% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $105.84. 28,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

