Canaccord Genuity Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.79.

LUN stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.04. The company had a trading volume of 903,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 65.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.51. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$15.42.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 33,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,092,960. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

