Canaccord Genuity Trims New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$2.75

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE NGD traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,757. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.48.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

