Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Shares Up 5.6%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) shares shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 393,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 604,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$68.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.