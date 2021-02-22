Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.25

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.25 and last traded at C$39.25, with a volume of 792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.90.

The company has a market cap of C$818.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

