Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $126.00. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded as high as $91.36 and last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

