Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ) Trading 3.4% Higher

Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 380,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 226,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of C$17.57 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

