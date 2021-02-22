Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

