Capital One Financial Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of SM stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

