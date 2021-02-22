Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Down 8.9%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 613,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,386,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

