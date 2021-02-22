Cardano (ADA) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $31.44 billion and $11.29 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.19 or 0.00227064 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009854 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

