Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Cardinal Health worth $26,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

