Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Cardlytics worth $32,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDLX. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,073 shares of company stock worth $11,685,596 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $152.05 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

