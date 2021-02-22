CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 5.5%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.82 and last traded at $80.35. Approximately 566,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 711,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.
CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.67 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period.
CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.
Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.