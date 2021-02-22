CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Down 6.4%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.84. 1,327,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,208,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $464,907.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,175,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $67,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,909 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,236 over the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

