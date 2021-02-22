Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Up 9.1%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $41.81. 527,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 435,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

