Carriage Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Carriage Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE CSV opened at $34.46 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Carriage Services by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Carriage Services by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $44,722.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,232 shares of company stock valued at $240,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

