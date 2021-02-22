Carry (CRE) Trading 46.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $55.66 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00167745 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 7,205,196,340 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

