Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) traded down 8.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $280.00 and last traded at $281.94. 1,401,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,434,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.74.

Specifically, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $7,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,965,818 shares of company stock worth $741,180,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

