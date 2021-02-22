carVertical Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $6.47 million and $283,737.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00728122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00061255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.53 or 0.04365679 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

