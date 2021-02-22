Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $449.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

