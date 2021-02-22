Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Catenae Innovation Plc (LON:CTEA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Catenae Innovation shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 69,417,021 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £7.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

About Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It exploits intellectual property and holds licenses; and financial technology and media publishing solutions. The company offers OnSite DLT, a mobile management, inspection, and reporting solution; OnSide, a centralized management tool for sporting organizations that deals with all the key elements of coaching from scheduling of staff and timesheet processing; OnGuard for man-guarding organizations to provide real-time management of remote workforce with operative auditing via geo-tagging and time-stamping, integrated scheduling, timesheet management, and incident reporting; and Sequestrum, an application which simplifies access to the blockchain.

