Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 1283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.