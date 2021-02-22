Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 233,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 82,249 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 462,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,516 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

