CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Down 14%

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) fell 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $7.12. 17,699,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 13,921,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $563.66 million, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

