CBIZ, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CBIZ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $29.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CBIZ by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CBIZ by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CBIZ by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $917,215.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $52,474.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $2,201,261. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

