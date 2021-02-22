Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

FUN stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.