Cedar Fair, L.P. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.84). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

NYSE:FUN opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

