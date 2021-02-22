Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Head to Head Contrast

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Cellect Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cellect Biotechnology and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology N/A -96.85% -74.86% Tactile Systems Technology -4.57% 1.37% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

Cellect Biotechnology has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Cellect Biotechnology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellect Biotechnology and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 6.15 $10.97 million $0.56 107.05

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cellect Biotechnology.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Cellect Biotechnology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische UniversitÃ¤t Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap that is used in the management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations, and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

