Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Down 10%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s share price fell 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. 1,845,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,379,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

In other news, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 in the last three months. 5.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

