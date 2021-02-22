Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $40.14 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $315,343.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00728122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00061255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.53 or 0.04365679 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,099,674 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

