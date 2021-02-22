Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Up 47.9%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares rose 47.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 339,554,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,024% from the average daily volume of 30,222,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $105.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.42.
About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)
Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.
