Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Up 47.9%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares rose 47.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 339,554,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,024% from the average daily volume of 30,222,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Celsion alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $105.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celsion by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Celsion by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.