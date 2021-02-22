CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 2,583.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,095 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,386.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 101.0% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 77.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,353,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Shares of CX opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

